Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Extension on expired Ohio licenses, registrations ends this week

Failure to renew on time could result in fines.
Failure to renew on time could result in fines.(Source: WOIO)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Driver licenses and vehicle registrations granted an extended expiration date because of COVID-19 need to be renewed by July 1.

According to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, around 100,000 driver licenses and 221,000 vehicle registrations had their expiration dates extended.

If a driver’s license or vehicle registration has an expiration date of March 9, 2020, and after, it needs to be renewed by July 1.

Failure to renew on time could result in fines of up to $150 per state law violation.

“We don’t want to see anyone penalized for not renewing in time,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman. “We have heavily promoted the extension through a variety of avenues hoping that all Ohioans are aware of the deadline.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment online, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Bowman owned Bowman Waste for 30 years.
Trash collector killed after being hit by vehicle during Monday route
Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Woman’s body found wrapped in plastic in Brown County, coroner says
Leandre Glenn, 21, is facing a murder charge for the death of a 6-month-old.
Man accused of murdering a 6-month-old baby, court records say
Richard Crosby III
Former congressional candidate indicted, accused of stealing thousands from clients
Two people found shot to death in Maysville apartment
2 found shot to death in Maysville, police say

Latest News

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati prepping to resume full-time operations
Covington police say Ashley Kilgore, 26, died as a result of a shooting Tuesday.
Woman fatally shot in Covington, assistant chief of police says
FILE
Governor signs bill into law investing $2.2 billion into Ohio’s economic recovery
To accommodate guests with sensory sensibilities, the zoo will quiet excess noise throughout...
Cincinnati Zoo to hold quiet hours Wednesday for guests with sensory needs