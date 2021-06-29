Extension on expired Ohio licenses, registrations ends this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Driver licenses and vehicle registrations granted an extended expiration date because of COVID-19 need to be renewed by July 1.

According to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, around 100,000 driver licenses and 221,000 vehicle registrations had their expiration dates extended.

If a driver’s license or vehicle registration has an expiration date of March 9, 2020, and after, it needs to be renewed by July 1.

Failure to renew on time could result in fines of up to $150 per state law violation.

“We don’t want to see anyone penalized for not renewing in time,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman. “We have heavily promoted the extension through a variety of avenues hoping that all Ohioans are aware of the deadline.”

