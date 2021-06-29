Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Governor signs bill into law investing $2.2 billion into Ohio’s economic recovery

FILE
FILE(WDBJ7)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a ceremony to sign House Bill 168 into law.

The governor was joined by state legislators, as well as CEOs and other officials from throughout Ohio, for the Tuesday morning signing.

Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said House Bill 168 supports several of the administration’s key priorities.

The $2.2 billion funding distributed to Ohio from the federal American Rescue Plan package will assist economic recovery on the local level, improvements to health care facilities, and stabilizing the state’s water and sewer infrastructure.

House Bill 168 will also help repay Ohio’s loan to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which was used during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Bowman owned Bowman Waste for 30 years.
Trash collector killed after being hit by vehicle during Monday route
Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Woman’s body found wrapped in plastic in Brown County, coroner says
Leandre Glenn, 21, is facing a murder charge for the death of a 6-month-old.
Man accused of murdering a 6-month-old baby, court records say
Richard Crosby III
Former congressional candidate indicted, accused of stealing thousands from clients
Two people found shot to death in Maysville apartment
2 found shot to death in Maysville, police say

Latest News

Failure to renew on time could result in fines.
Extension on expired Ohio licenses, registrations ends this week
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati prepping to resume full-time operations
Covington police say Ashley Kilgore, 26, died as a result of a shooting Tuesday.
Woman fatally shot in Covington, assistant chief of police says
To accommodate guests with sensory sensibilities, the zoo will quiet excess noise throughout...
Cincinnati Zoo to hold quiet hours Wednesday for guests with sensory needs