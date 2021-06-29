Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Humid & Muggy Tuesday, Afternoon Storm Chances

A break from the humidity will arrive by the weekend.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another muggy and humid Tuesday morning, but we remain dry in these early morning hours.

Warm, humid and occasionally wet weather will continue Tuesday afternoon. Look for a high of 92 degrees with our best chance of pop up storms between noon and 5pm.

Each day for the remainder of the work week, scattered heavy downpours, thunder, lightning and a slow drive are possible.

Humidity levels will stay quite high until late FRI when the air becomes comfortable and stays that way through the 4th of July Weekend.

4th Of July looks great with highs near 80 degrees and sunshine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Bowman owned Bowman Waste for 30 years.
Trash collector killed after being hit by vehicle during Monday route
Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Woman’s body found wrapped in plastic in Brown County, coroner says
Leandre Glenn, 21, is facing a murder charge for the death of a 6-month-old.
Man accused of murdering a 6-month-old baby, court records say
Richard Crosby III
Former congressional candidate indicted, accused of stealing thousands from clients
Two people found shot to death in Maysville apartment
2 found shot to death in Maysville, police say

Latest News

First Alert Tuesday Forecast Video Update
Frank's Tuesday Forecast Update
After “Finding Nemo,” everyone wanted a clownfish for their aquarium.
Rolling Thunder, Scattered Heavy Downpours and, Of Course, Humidity
More of the Same
Overnight Update - More of the Same
70 years of Carnival tradition with Gambino's Bakery
Rolling Thunder, Scattered Heavy Downpours and, Of Course, Humidity