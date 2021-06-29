Humid & Muggy Tuesday, Afternoon Storm Chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another muggy and humid Tuesday morning, but we remain dry in these early morning hours.

Warm, humid and occasionally wet weather will continue Tuesday afternoon. Look for a high of 92 degrees with our best chance of pop up storms between noon and 5pm.

Each day for the remainder of the work week, scattered heavy downpours, thunder, lightning and a slow drive are possible.

Humidity levels will stay quite high until late FRI when the air becomes comfortable and stays that way through the 4th of July Weekend.

4th Of July looks great with highs near 80 degrees and sunshine.

