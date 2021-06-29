Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Legislation wipes out Ohio’s unemployment loan

Ohio unemployment issues
Ohio unemployment issues(Koster, Brian | WOIO)
By Jason Scott
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly signed House Bill 168 will allow Ohio to use COVID-19 relief funds to pay off a loan it got from the federal government to help pay out unemployment benefits.

That loan amount has ballooned to a staggering $1,471,807,655.46.

“Paying off the debt is a good first step,” said President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce Steve Stivers.

“Many small businesses have still not recovered from the pandemic,” explained Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “Many more of them are having a difficult time hiring people, and many of them are paying increased wages, which is good for the employee. And all of this, the recovery would have been much harder if they would have to bear the burden of a tax on literally hiring people.”

If no action would have been taken, the state would have had to start paying interest on the loan in September.

That scenario played itself out during the Great Recession of 2008.

Ohio had to pay back more than $258 million in interest. That is because the fund that pays out benefits was deemed insolvent before the pandemic hit.

Meaning the state did not have enough money to pay out a year in unemployment benefits if a crisis were to happen.

States that have solvent unemployment compensation trust funds do not need to pay back interest on loans from the federal government for unemployment.

Ohio now borrowing money to meet unemployment obligation, DeWine says

Paying off the loan does not solve the problem with Ohio’s trust fund, which has been deemed insolvent since 1974.

“I’m applauding the legislators,” Stivers said. “But that does not mean our unemployment crisis is over.”

For more than a year, FOX19 Now Investigates has examined the fund and the fight over how to fix it.

Ohio asks federal government for $3.1 billion for unemployment insurance fund

The money in the fund comes from employers.

There have been several options on the table over the years.

Those include taxing business owners more and reducing the number of benefits claimants receive.

Stivers also has an approach.

“We need to go to the next level and create incentives for people to get back to work sooner, and create some systems that help people that might need more assistance as far as training and things like that, and get it to them earlier so that they spend less time on unemployment,” Stivers said.

Below are the full details of HB 168:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Bowman owned Bowman Waste for 30 years.
Trash collector killed after being hit by vehicle during Monday route
Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Woman’s body found wrapped in plastic in Brown County, coroner says
Leandre Glenn, 21, is facing a murder charge for the death of a 6-month-old.
Man accused of murdering a 6-month-old baby, court records say
Two people found shot to death in Maysville apartment
2 found shot to death in Maysville, police say
Richard Crosby III
Former congressional candidate indicted, accused of stealing thousands from clients

Latest News

Ohio unemployment issues
Legislation would wipe out Ohio’s unemployment loan
Legislation would wipe out Ohio’s unemployment loan
Legislation would wipe out Ohio’s unemployment loan
File Image
Kentucky to offer bonus or incentive to get people back to work, governor says
Thousands of Oklahomans have filed for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, relying on...
Call wait times drop, thousands of unemployment claims from March still not processed