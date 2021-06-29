Contests
Man arrested for Indiana murder warrant

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday night in the Village of Cleves on a murder warrant out of Indiana.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of W. Porter Street and arrested 42-year-old David Faulkner around 9:30 p.m.

He was taken into custody without incident or injury, they said.

Faulkner was transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says the incident remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

