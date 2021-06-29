Man arrested for Indiana murder warrant

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday night in the Village of Cleves on a murder warrant out of Indiana.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of W. Porter Street and arrested 42-year-old David Faulkner around 9:30 p.m.

He was taken into custody without incident or injury, they said.

Faulkner was transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says the incident remains under investigation.

