Man sentenced for fatal Westwood fire

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who set fire to a Westwood apartment building in November 2019 was sentenced Tuesday.

Jamal Rashid was sentenced to 15 years for the arson that killed Charles Eason, 64, of Avondale.

The fire at 3205 Gobel Ave. broke out around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2019.

Officials said they were able to rescue one person from the first floor where the fire was located, while three people on the second floor jumped to safety. Two fire companies were able to knock down the blaze in around 20 minutes.

A firefighter and two others sustained minor injuries in the blaze.

Eason died six days after being rescued.

Rashid made an apology in court during his sentencing

He was the only person who has been arrested in connection to the fire.

Rashid had pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and aggravated arson.

