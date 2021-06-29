Contests
Police: 17-year-old Warren County girl missing since Friday

Sarah Perkins
Sarah Perkins(Carlisle Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old girl from Carlisle.

Sarah Nicole was last seen at her residents at 9 p.m. on June 25. She was last heard from at 11:30 p.m. the same night.

Carlisle police say they believe she snuck out of her house to attend a party. Her phone has since been turned off, police say.

Nicole is described as 5′2″ and 113 lbs. with broen hair and brown eyes.

Nicole has a tattoo of an infinity symbol on her right arm that reads “Love You More,” according to police.

She could be in the Springboro or Franklin area, police say.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 937.425.2525.

