Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Popular sunflower farm going away

The farmer wants to make the land private again for farming, according to Natorp’s Facebook post.
The farmer wants to make the land private again for farming, according to Natorp’s Facebook post.((Source: Michael Dakota))
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A sunflower field made popular for its perfect photo scenery is going away.

A farmer has been leasing the field in Deerfield Township to Natorp’s Nursery Outlet so they can plant the sunflowers.

Now though, the farmer wants to make the land private again for farming, according to Natorp’s Facebook post.

Natorp’s thanked the farmer for leasing the land to them in their Facebook post.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Woman’s body found wrapped in plastic in Brown County, coroner says
Harold Bowman owned Bowman Waste for 30 years.
Trash collector killed after being hit by vehicle during Monday route
Leandre Glenn, 21, is facing a murder charge for the death of a 6-month-old.
Man accused of murdering a 6-month-old baby, court records say
Two people found shot to death in Maysville apartment
2 found shot to death in Maysville, police say
Edwin Brooks-Kellis, 28, was arrested for murder and receiving stolen property, according to...
Police ID, arrest suspect after mother of six killed in Covington

Latest News

Damiko Hunter
Developmentally disabled man, 26, missing from Bond Hill, police say
Sharesse Lattimore (right) and her mother (left).
Avondale crosswalk dedicated for girl, 7, killed crossing Vine Street
Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Body found in Brown County identified
Ohio unemployment issues
Legislation wipes out Ohio’s unemployment loan