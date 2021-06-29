Relief is on the Way - Slowly

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As of 2 pm the high temperature had reached 93° and the morning low was 73°. At 2pm the official heat index was 98°.

Warm, humid and occasionally wet weather with will continue this week. Each day scattered heavy downpours, thunder, lightning and a slow drive are possible.

Humidity levels will stay quite high until late Thursday when the air starts to become comfortable and stays that way through the 4th of July Weekend.

