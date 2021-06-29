Contests
Relief is on the Way - Slowly

By Steve Horstmeyer
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As of 2 pm the high temperature had reached 93° and the morning low was 73°. At 2pm the official heat index was 98°.

Warm, humid and occasionally wet weather with will continue this week. Each day scattered heavy downpours, thunder, lightning and a slow drive are possible.

Humidity levels will stay quite high until late Thursday when the air starts to become comfortable and stays that way through the 4th of July Weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

