Shooting victim found near Springdale Dave & Buster’s after ‘large fight’ reported

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was found shot near Dave & Buster’s on Commons Drive after a report of a “large fight” at the restaurant.

Springdale police and other agencies were called to Dave & Buster’s around 8 p.m. Monday for the fight, Chief Thomas Wells said.

Officers were told some people there might have guns and stun guns.

A 37-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds near Dave & Buster’s, according to Chief Wells.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Springdale Police Department asks anyone with information about the altercation to call them at 513-346-5760 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

