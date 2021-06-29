Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

VA drivers will be required to switch lanes when passing bicyclists

(VDOT)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A new law affecting bicyclists and drivers will go into effect in Virginia July 1.

The new law will require drivers to change lanes when passing a bicyclist if the lane is not wide enough to allow three feet between the vehicle and the bike. This also applies to those riding an electric personal assistive mobility device, moped, animal or animal-drawn vehicle.

Virginia’s current law allows, but doesn’t require, drivers to move into another lane in order to ensure three feet of distance.

“This law increases safety for bicyclists by providing more space between them and much larger vehicles when motorists pass on our roadways,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the governor’s highway safety representative. “We all share our roads and we all share the responsibility to look out for each other.”

The new law will also remove restrictions on bicyclists riding two abreast. This applies to people riding on an electric personal assistive mobility device and motorized skateboards or scooters.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Woman’s body found wrapped in plastic in Brown County, coroner says
Harold Bowman owned Bowman Waste for 30 years.
Trash collector killed after being hit by vehicle during Monday route
Two people found shot to death in Maysville apartment
2 found shot to death in Maysville, police say
Leandre Glenn, 21, is facing a murder charge for the death of a 6-month-old.
Man accused of murdering a 6-month-old baby, court records say
Edwin Brooks-Kellis, 28, was arrested for murder and receiving stolen property, according to...
Police ID, arrest suspect after mother of six killed in Covington

Latest News

Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Family of woman found dead in Brown County grief-stricken, ‘horrified’
LaRosa's teams up with the Freestore Foodbank to help feed hungry kids in the Tri-State.
LaRosa’s Pizza extends ‘Buddy Cards’ program benefitting Freestore Foodbank
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Bill preventing vaccine mandates in Ohio schools hits DeWine’s desk
Mother of six killed in Covington
Mother of six killed in Covington
Damiko Hunter
Developmentally disabled man, 26, missing from Bond Hill, police say