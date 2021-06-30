Bill on Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk could legalize use of fireworks during holiday weekends

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Senate Bill 113 was passed by the House and Senate on Thursday, meaning that it will allow Ohioans to legally buy and light up fireworks during holiday weekends if signed into law by the governor.

“I personally love it. There is nothing more fun but let’s have guardrails to say this is when you’re going to do it,” Representative and co-sponsor of the bill Sara Carruthers said.

Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks in Loveland stated that they will not feel much of the impact if the bill passes.

“I don’t think it’s going to change very much for us, but it might make the person who comes in more comfortable about buying fireworks,” Nancy Rozzi said.

It has been reported that the Ohio Fireworks Safety Coalition has expressed concerns over the legalization due to concerns over safety, potential property damage, concerns for residents with PTSD and pets.

“It was an antiquated law. The products that are being sold and manufactured now are so much safer than they used to be,” Rozzi said.

“Listen, I love fireworks. I love fireworks, but I do understand the other issues, and I think to take those into consideration is very important and we did that in the house,” Carruthers said.

If the bill were to be signed, it would possibly increase the cost of fireworks due to the tax on the product.

“Let’s be honest here. You can drive over to Michigan’s border or Indiana’s border, buy it right now, and come back over. I would rather have it stay right in our own state,” Carruthers said.

Carruthers says that the bill allows for fireworks to be set off during seven major holidays, which will give residents some advanced notice.

