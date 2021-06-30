Camp Joyful Hearts returns for kids, teens with heart disease

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This week, the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute is hosting a week-long summer camp in Clinton County for kids and teens with heart disease.

Camp Joyful Hearts didn’t happen last year because of COVID-19, but is now back for its 15th year.

Camp for many is a chance to meet new friends, try out new things, and of course have fun, but for some traditional camp isn’t always an option because of health concerns.

The Heart Institute team works closely with the camp to ensure campers have a safe and enjoyable summer experience. They have a full medical staff on hand to help with medications or any other medical needs.

This camp is for families who may not feel comfortable sending them to a traditional camp, but want them to experience activities such as fishing, hiking, climbing a rock wall, or singing around a campfire.

“It’s an opportunity for them to meet new friends that share those same experiences,” says Medical Director Dr. Nicolas Madsen. “For a lot of the staff that come out here and work day in and day out in the ICU’s, to see campers thriving in this way is very fulfilling and provides tremendous motivation for the other 51 weeks of the year.”

This is camper’s Anna Schlosser 6th year attending Camp Joyful Hearts.

In January 2015, at just 10-years-old, Anna suffered sudden cardiac arrest at the North Avondale Rec Center.

She was transported to Cincinnati Children’s where she spent eight days in the cardiac ICU. Anna started receiving frequent treatments, screenings, and now has a cardiac defibrillator. She also spent time in cardiac rehab at Cincinnati Children’s, where she learned about Camp Joyful Hearts.

“A lot of the kids like me that have health conditions are possible at higher risk if they were to contract COVID,” says Anna. “So a lot of us felt very isolated last year. We were on our phones or on social media. So just this year has been huge to see all my friends, and the care team and get back to living a semi-normal life.”

To see if your child or teen qualifies for the camp, just visit their website.

