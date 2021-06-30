Cardholders can check out telescopes from 5 library branches

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Observatory Astronomer Dean Regas is partnering with the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library to offer the stars to library cardholders.

Telescopes now can be checked out from five branches starting this month.

Regas donated 10 telescopes to the library so people can borrow them like they do books and other materials.

With just your library card you can sign up to reserve a telescope for a three-week period.

The telescopes must be checked out from and returned to the following branch libraries:

Regas says the telescopes are small but powerful and can show the craters on the moon, the planets, and stars and star clusters up close.

“My hope is that people will be inspired by their views through the telescopes and the universe,” he said. “I wished I had this at my local library growing up. Everyone should be able to explore the universe like this with friends and family.”

For where and how to check out a telescope, visit their website.

