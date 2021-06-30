Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cardholders can check out telescopes from 5 library branches

You can now check out telescopes from the library.
You can now check out telescopes from the library.(Cincinnati Public Library)
By FOX19 Sales
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Observatory Astronomer Dean Regas is partnering with the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library to offer the stars to library cardholders.

Telescopes now can be checked out from five branches starting this month.

Regas donated 10 telescopes to the library so people can borrow them like they do books and other materials.

With just your library card you can sign up to reserve a telescope for a three-week period.

The telescopes must be checked out from and returned to the following branch libraries:

Regas says the telescopes are small but powerful and can show the craters on the moon, the planets, and stars and star clusters up close.

“My hope is that people will be inspired by their views through the telescopes and the universe,” he said. “I wished I had this at my local library growing up. Everyone should be able to explore the universe like this with friends and family.”

For where and how to check out a telescope, visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Brooks-Kellis, 28, was arrested for murder and receiving stolen property, according to...
Police ID, arrest suspect after mother of six killed in Covington
Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Body found in Brown County identified
Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Woman’s body found wrapped in plastic in Brown County, coroner says
Amanda Philpot with her son
Family of woman found dead in Brown County grief-stricken, ‘horrified’
Sarah Perkins
Police: 17-year-old Warren County girl missing since Friday

Latest News

Britney Spears has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition, two sources...
Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship
Kids swimming at YMCA
Camp Joyful Hearts returns for kids, teens with heart disease
An Evanston woman is fighting to save her home from sliding into a ravine
Evanston woman fighting to save home that’s sliding into ravine
CrimeDoor app spotlights missing people, murder victims and local cases
Tri-State murder cases featured on True Crime smartphone app