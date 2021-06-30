Cincinnati firefighters credit retiring specialist with holding department together

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man firefighters say has held the Cincinnati Fire Department together for the past 23 years is retiring.

You’ve probably never heard of Matt Beard or his job: CFD facility maintenance specialist.

Just like, understandably, you might never have thought what happens when the tools a firefighter needs—hoses, flashlights, axes and unforms—get damaged.

But according to numerous fire officials, the department only survives thanks to Beard’s needle and thread.

“Without people like Matt, firefighters could not do their jobs on the street,” Anson Turley, CFD assistant chief of administrative services, said.

Beard is the certified go-to guy at the department’s one-stop shop for repairs, the central stores.

“I would say 80 percent of the time is sewing,” he said. “But guys can come in with just about anything.”

And they do, fire officials say. Beard doesn’t just repair and clean fire gear; he has other responsibilities as well.

“He also repairs any other type of equipment that we bring in and throw at him,” Turley said. “He finds a way to repair it.”

Without Beard, Turley explains firefighters wouldn’t be able to do their jobs safely.

“That gear is designed to protect you during an event where the whole room catches on fire, and it’s supposed to keep you alive for a certain amount of time to give you enough time to give out,” he said. “Well, if Matt didn’t do his job, firefighters’ lives would be at risk.”

That translates into safer firefighters—and a safer community.

“Our job is to try and keep them safe, and that’s what we try to do,” he said. " By keeping them safe, it rolls down to keeping the citizens of Cincinnati safe.”

Beard officially retires July 1. He already has an idea of how he’ll spend his time.

“More time with my wife,” he said. “Take care of the dogs and start the ‘honey do’ lists.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.