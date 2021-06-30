Cincinnati Zoo to lift reservation time requirement for single-day guests

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Non-Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden members will not be required to reserve entry times anymore starting Thursday.

The zoo required those who purchased single-day tickets to reserve an entry time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Single-day guests can enter the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the day they bought their ticket for.

“We strongly recommend buying tickets online, as far in advance as possible,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “You get the best price and avoid waiting in line when you get to the Zoo.”

As of June 2, fully vaccinated guests and employees are no longer required to wear masks in most areas.

