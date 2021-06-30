Contests
Cleves man among 4 others arrested in connection to Indiana murder

Left to right: Jason Brewer, Gary Fletcher, David Faulkner, Michael Karnuth, and Jordan Lowe.
Left to right: Jason Brewer, Gary Fletcher, David Faulkner, Michael Karnuth, and Jordan Lowe.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -A man from Cleves is among four others who were arrested in connection to the murder of an Indiana man.

According to the Jefferson County Prosecutor David R. Sutter Cleves man David K. Faulkner, 42, along with Jason W. Brewer,34, Gary Fletcher, 40, Michael Karnuth, 32, and Jordan Lowe, 26, were arrested on murder and other charges for the shooting death of Dustin Lindner, 35, of Georgetown, KY.

According to an affidavit all five, who are members of motorcycle clubs, were armed with multiple weapons on June 22 when they entered the property with the intent of beating up a man and taking his personal belongings.

The members were upset that Lindner had patches and tattoos of the motorcycle clubs but was not a member.

Shots were exchanged, which ultimately led to Linder’s death. A bullet also hit one of the members of the group, Sutter said.

Sutter says that Brewer and Fletcher are charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted burglary, attempted robbery, obstruction of justice, and criminal gang enhancement.

Faulkner and Karnuth are charged with murder, attempted burglary, attempted robbery, and criminal gang enhancement.

Lowe is charged with assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, and criminal gang enhancement.

All of them are incarcerated.

Faulkner was brought into custody by Hamilton County deputies Tuesday after deputies responded to the 400 block of W. Porter Street. Faulkner is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

