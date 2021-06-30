Contests
Coroner called to shooting involving US Marshals in Boone County

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Coroner’s Office confirms it is en route to a shooting in Florence.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Patty Lane, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Gunshots were fired in a case being handled by the U.S. Marshals Service, the sheriff’s office says.

Kentucky State Police are also at the scene.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

