Coroner called to shooting involving US Marshals in Boone County

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Coroner’s Office confirms it is en route to a shooting in Florence.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Patty Lane, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Gunshots were fired in a case being handled by the U.S. Marshals Service, the sheriff’s office says.

Kentucky State Police are also at the scene.

I just arrived on the scene of a shooting in Florence. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office tells us this situation involved the US Marshals. I just saw a Kentucky State Police Crime Scene Investigation truck show up and drive towards the scene. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/GaKLyiXALV — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) June 30, 2021

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

