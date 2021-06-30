Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

CVG officials gives tips for traveling this 4th of July weekend

CVG airport officials gives tips on airport travel this holiday weekend.
CVG airport officials gives tips on airport travel this holiday weekend.
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -CVG Airport officials are giving tips on airport travel for their busiest weekend of the year, fourth of July weekend.

According to CVG officials, the busiest days are usually July 1 and July 2. The busiest times for departure are 5 a.m. through 7 a.m. The busiest arrival times are between noon through 2 p.m. and the late evening.

Officials say the most popular destinations are Seattle, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Orlando, Fort Meyers, Fort Lauderdale, and the Rocky Mountains. CVG recently added a nonstop flight to Key West, FL.

Here are the tips that airport officials advise passengers look over:

  • Arrive two hours before departure
  • Wear a mask per the CDC, TSA, and U.S. Department of Transportation requirements
  • pack appropriately. This means to check to see what you can and cannot bring on the plane.

Parking options include the CVG Terminal Garage and Economy Lot.

“We continue to see leisure travel returning this summer and are hopeful it increases throughout the rest of the year,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We encourage passengers to visit our website which provides tips, videos and links to resources for travelers to feel comfortable and confident when arriving back to the airport.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Brooks-Kellis, 28, was arrested for murder and receiving stolen property, according to...
Police ID, arrest suspect after mother of six killed in Covington
Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Body found in Brown County identified
Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Woman’s body found wrapped in plastic in Brown County, coroner says
Amanda Philpot with her son
Family of woman found dead in Brown County grief-stricken, ‘horrified’
Sarah Perkins
Police: 17-year-old Warren County girl missing since Friday

Latest News

You can now check out telescopes from the library.
Cardholders can check out telescopes from 5 library branches
Britney Spears has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition, two sources...
Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship
Kids swimming at YMCA
Camp Joyful Hearts returns for kids, teens with heart disease
An Evanston woman is fighting to save her home from sliding into a ravine
Evanston woman fighting to save home that’s sliding into ravine