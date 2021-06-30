CVG officials gives tips for traveling this 4th of July weekend

HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -CVG Airport officials are giving tips on airport travel for their busiest weekend of the year, fourth of July weekend.

According to CVG officials, the busiest days are usually July 1 and July 2. The busiest times for departure are 5 a.m. through 7 a.m. The busiest arrival times are between noon through 2 p.m. and the late evening.

Officials say the most popular destinations are Seattle, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Orlando, Fort Meyers, Fort Lauderdale, and the Rocky Mountains. CVG recently added a nonstop flight to Key West, FL.

Here are the tips that airport officials advise passengers look over:

Arrive two hours before departure

Wear a mask per the CDC, TSA, and U.S. Department of Transportation requirements

pack appropriately . This means to check to see what you can and cannot bring on the plane.

Parking options include the CVG Terminal Garage and Economy Lot.

“We continue to see leisure travel returning this summer and are hopeful it increases throughout the rest of the year,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We encourage passengers to visit our website which provides tips, videos and links to resources for travelers to feel comfortable and confident when arriving back to the airport.”

