Euclid residents irked as golf balls from nearby country club pelt homes, people, pets

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man who lives behind a golf course says that golf balls aren’t landing on the green, but are instead pelting the side of his garage.

Euclid residents living behind the Briardale Greens Golf Course on Briardale Avenue say this has been an issue for years, and they fear that someone is seriously going to get injured.

“The balls are just pelting us here. The golf balls are coming into the yard at different angles,” said David Kucinski, a homeowner behind the course.

Kucinski says balls frequently hit his home, garage, people, and pets.

“You can definitely tell it was a circular hit from a golf ball,” said Kucinski.

When golfers tee off, they may not know that if they overshoot their ball may hit one of the homes behind the golf course.

His solution to the problem is a higher fence.

“Golf courses utilize nets [to prevent balls from] damaging homeowners property at their driving range,” said Kucinski. “These things are 70 feet tall. They’re taller than the trees here and they aren’t an eyesore. It’s dark netting you know, they stand up.”

City of Euclid officials say netting is on its way. It was supposed to be installed this June, but the order has been delayed due to supply chain issues.

So where does that leave residents? The course staff is patching and repairing the compromised existing netting.

The city says they’re hoping that the netting does come in as soon as possible, and when it does they will be update residents that the netting has arrived.

19News asked if the city is going to install a taller fence, but they haven’t gotten back to us. Briardale says they do everything they can do to contain golf balls and that they will continue taking necessary precautions to keep all golfers and those who live around the course safe.

