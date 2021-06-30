Evanston woman fighting to save home that’s sliding into ravine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Evanstan woman is fighting to save a home that she says is sliding into a ravine. She says it continues to get worse each year and wants it fixed before it’s too late.

Jean Hall has lived in her house on Hewitt Crescent Street for 17 years. At times, she says she hasn’t been able to go into her backyard because her back patio is sliding down the ravine.

“Two years after I moved in, my backyard patio slabs—I have two slabs—it started separating. I didn’t know why. My brother would take the concrete and close it back up, but then we started noticing it leaning,” said Hall.

Now she says it’s too dangerous to stand on because of the land sliding. Hall says that several trees around her house have been falling as well.

“Next thing I know, I’m in the bathroom and the tree comes down right in between my house. I’m like, ‘please God, don’t hit my house and I noticed a manhole,’” said Hall.

The manhole that Hall is referring to is the sewers surrounding her house. She says she learned some were damaged after an engineer came to her home to look at the damage.

“They came they surveyed the land they looked at the sewer and they said it’s a lot of erosion. They said the sewers were busted open and they said get MSD out here. They came out here in a hurry, but they didn’t want to do anything,” said Hall.

Hall says she has made several complaints to the Metropolitan Sewer District over the years but nothing has been done to stop the erosion.

FOX19 NOW did reach out to MSD. They say an investigation was done in the late spring and summer of 2020.

In a statement they said in part: “The conclusion is that there is no evidence that MSD caused or contributed to hillside creep at this property. The slope is more likely due to increased and more intense rainfall.”

The report from MSD contradicts the findings of Hall’s engineer. After their assessment, they concluded that utility connections and other structural factors could cause the house to become unsafe with little warning.

Hall says something must be done to save her home, just like the repairs that were made on Columbia Parkway.

“The rich folks fixed that side. They got that beautiful. All they did was brought the dirt. They filled it up with dirt and brought it to street level. That’s all we’re asking for. Fix this dirt so our land can be saved. We don’t want to be in no danger,” said Hall.

We also reached out to the city council to see if anything more could be done. We’ll continue following the story to see if any resolution is made.

