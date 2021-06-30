Fairfield girl to compete in USA Track & Field Junior Olympics

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As pro athletes gear up for the Tokyo Olympics in July, the kids and teens are also competing in the Junior Olympics this summer.

Marian ‘Sissy’ Davis, 9, is competing against other kids her age after punching her ticket to the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics last weekend.

Sissy has been competing in track and field for the past two years and runs the 200m, 400m, and does the long jump.

The Fairfield girl is headed to the Junior Olympics in Houston later this summer to compete in the long jump.

She qualified in the regional tournament for the long jump, which is her favorite event. She has a big goal for Houston.

“To jump as far as I can and reach 12 feet,” says Davis.

To accomplish that, she says she will need to do a lot more training.

Her coach has full confidence in her ability.

“I see her jumping 13 feet, to be honest, but we’ll stick with 12 feet,” says Cincinnati Sonics Track Team Coach Tanea Sanders.

Coach Tee is Sissy’s coach on the Cincinnati Sonics track team.

She’s been coaching Sissy for a year but has known her longer than that.

“Overall, Sissy is a great kid to have on the team,” says Sanders. “She’s very positive, she’s got great work ethic, and she’s one of those kids that doesn’t crumble with criticism.”

Siisy has been coming to Accele-Rayshawn Training Facility in Fairfield for two years now to work on skills off the track that will make her faster and jump longer.

Davis is not afraid of hard work, especially when it leads to victory.

“You have to have courage and intelligence and all you have to do is keep training and keep pushing and keep doing better,” says Sissy.

Sissy’s family is planning to attend the tournament with her.

