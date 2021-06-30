Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Family of woman found dead in Brown County grief-stricken, ‘horrified’

“She was learning how to pick herself back up.”
Amanda Philpot with her son
Amanda Philpot with her son(Provided)
By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a woman whose body was found in Brown County on Monday describes her as a loving mother who was just getting her feet under her in life.

Police identified the woman on Tuesday as 26-year-old Amanda Philpot of Goshen.

“Horrified,” Amanda’s mother, Whitney Philpot said Tuesday night of her present state of mind. “Mad. Sad. Yeah, it’s just gut-wrenching.”

Amanda died around 10 days prior to her body being found decomposed and wrapped in plastic in a wooded area near Fayetville, police say.

They believe she passed at her Clermont County home on Woodspoint Drive on or around June 17.

“I don’t understand,” Whitney said, “how anyone thinks it’s ok to leave someone like that.”

Amanda’s uncle, Shawn Lee has custody of Amanda’s 2-year-old son. He says they started to worry when they hadn’t heard from her in several days.

“When it got to the second week, it was pretty scary,” he said, “because we had been talking to her a lot.”

Amanda’s aunt, Jessica Lee says the young mother was stubborn but hardworking.

“She was learning how to pick herself back up,” Jessica said.

Amanda’s death is no longer being investigated as a homicide, but police say other charges are being reviewed.

Police say the autopsy did not show any signs of trauma. The manner and cause of Philpot’s death are pending toxicology results.

The case will be reviewed by the Clermont County Grand Jury on Thursday.

“Just would like some answers and justice,” Whitney said. “And just, why?”

Now Amanda’s family looks forward with apprehension to the day her son must learn what happened to his mother.

“You know, just to make sense and sit down with him and have to explain this to him when he’s older and has questions, you know?” Jessica said.

Amanda’s family is working on her funeral arrangements.

They ask anyone with information to come forward and contact the Miami Township Police Department at (513) 248-3721.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Woman’s body found wrapped in plastic in Brown County, coroner says
Harold Bowman owned Bowman Waste for 30 years.
Trash collector killed after being hit by vehicle during Monday route
Two people found shot to death in Maysville apartment
2 found shot to death in Maysville, police say
Leandre Glenn, 21, is facing a murder charge for the death of a 6-month-old.
Man accused of murdering a 6-month-old baby, court records say
Edwin Brooks-Kellis, 28, was arrested for murder and receiving stolen property, according to...
Police ID, arrest suspect after mother of six killed in Covington

Latest News

Joseph Kancy
Mother forgives son’s accused killer in Lebanon shooting case
LaRosa's teams up with the Freestore Foodbank to help feed hungry kids in the Tri-State.
LaRosa’s Pizza extends ‘Buddy Cards’ program benefitting Freestore Foodbank
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Bill preventing vaccine mandates in Ohio schools hits DeWine’s desk
Mother of six killed in Covington
Mother of six killed in Covington