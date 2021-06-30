Family of woman found dead in Brown County grief-stricken, ‘horrified’

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a woman whose body was found in Brown County on Monday describes her as a loving mother who was just getting her feet under her in life.

Police identified the woman on Tuesday as 26-year-old Amanda Philpot of Goshen.

“Horrified,” Amanda’s mother, Whitney Philpot said Tuesday night of her present state of mind. “Mad. Sad. Yeah, it’s just gut-wrenching.”

Amanda died around 10 days prior to her body being found decomposed and wrapped in plastic in a wooded area near Fayetville, police say.

They believe she passed at her Clermont County home on Woodspoint Drive on or around June 17.

“I don’t understand,” Whitney said, “how anyone thinks it’s ok to leave someone like that.”

Amanda’s uncle, Shawn Lee has custody of Amanda’s 2-year-old son. He says they started to worry when they hadn’t heard from her in several days.

“When it got to the second week, it was pretty scary,” he said, “because we had been talking to her a lot.”

Amanda’s aunt, Jessica Lee says the young mother was stubborn but hardworking.

“She was learning how to pick herself back up,” Jessica said.

Amanda’s death is no longer being investigated as a homicide, but police say other charges are being reviewed.

Police say the autopsy did not show any signs of trauma. The manner and cause of Philpot’s death are pending toxicology results.

The case will be reviewed by the Clermont County Grand Jury on Thursday.

“Just would like some answers and justice,” Whitney said. “And just, why?”

Now Amanda’s family looks forward with apprehension to the day her son must learn what happened to his mother.

“You know, just to make sense and sit down with him and have to explain this to him when he’s older and has questions, you know?” Jessica said.

Amanda’s family is working on her funeral arrangements.

They ask anyone with information to come forward and contact the Miami Township Police Department at (513) 248-3721.

