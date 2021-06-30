Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bittersweet birthday celebration held for James Hutchinson

“With him not being here, we’re still going to make it all about him.”
By Andrea Medina
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Wednesday marks the seventh birthday of a Middletown boy who prosecutors say was murdered by his mother and her boyfriend.

James Hutchinson’s family will hold a balloon release Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. They say they’re celebrating the boy’s birthday because they don’t want the community to forget about him.

“James, he would wake up the morning of his birthday and say, ‘It’s my birthday!’ and, ‘What are we doing today?’” said Heather Gosney, James’s aunt on his mother’s side. “Seven years ago today my nephew was born. He was the cutest little thing.”

Now Heather is left with only memories.

Speaking of Wednesday morning, she says she woke up and instantly started crying.

“‘Cause this is the first year we can’t talk to him and tell him ‘Happy Birthday!’ and that we love him and everything else,” Heather said.

She continued: “If James would’ve been here today, it would’ve been all about him. And with him not being here, we’re still going to make it all about him.”

James died on Feb. 26 as he tried to get back into a minivan belonging to his mother, Brittany Gosney, while she was trying to abandon him and his two siblings at a Preble County park, police say.

“I feel everybody’s hatred,” Heather said. “I have my own hatred towards my own sister. But at the same time, they took a life that should’ve never been taken so soon.”

>> Prosecutors detail evidence in James Hutchinson case | September trial for mother charged with death of 6-year-old son

According to police, Brittany and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, put James’s body in a spare room in their Middletown home and left it for 48 hours before setting it in the Ohio River. His body has not been found.

Brittany and Hamilton face a combined 31-count indictment.

“For this to happen to him, and him losing his life so young, it’s heartbreaking, it really is,” Heather said. “But we will not let him or his memories die.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Philpot with her son
Family of woman found dead in Brown County grief-stricken, ‘horrified’
Edwin Brooks-Kellis, 28, was arrested for murder and receiving stolen property, according to...
Police ID, arrest suspect after mother of six killed in Covington
Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Body found in Brown County identified
Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Woman’s body found wrapped in plastic in Brown County, coroner says
Sarah Perkins
Police: 17-year-old Warren County girl missing since Friday

Latest News

Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day through the evening hours.
Heavy rain could be problematic for Thursday morning commute
UC College of Medicine grad among those missing in Florida condo collapse
UC College of Medicine grad among those missing in Florida condo collapse
Nine-year-old Marian ‘Sissy’ Davis is heading to Houston for the USA Track & Field Junior...
Fairfield girl to compete in USA Track & Field Junior Olympics
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Coroner called to shooting involving US Marshals in Boone County