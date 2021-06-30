Bittersweet birthday celebration held for James Hutchinson

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Wednesday marks the seventh birthday of a Middletown boy who prosecutors say was murdered by his mother and her boyfriend.

James Hutchinson’s family will hold a balloon release Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. They say they’re celebrating the boy’s birthday because they don’t want the community to forget about him.

“James, he would wake up the morning of his birthday and say, ‘It’s my birthday!’ and, ‘What are we doing today?’” said Heather Gosney, James’s aunt on his mother’s side. “Seven years ago today my nephew was born. He was the cutest little thing.”

Now Heather is left with only memories.

Speaking of Wednesday morning, she says she woke up and instantly started crying.

“‘Cause this is the first year we can’t talk to him and tell him ‘Happy Birthday!’ and that we love him and everything else,” Heather said.

She continued: “If James would’ve been here today, it would’ve been all about him. And with him not being here, we’re still going to make it all about him.”

#HAPPYHEAVENLYBIRTHDAY: James Hutchinson would've turned 7 years old today.



His mom and her boyfriend allegedly admitted to killing him back in February. Tonight, the little boy's aunts will hold a balloon release at Marcum Park in Hamilton at 7:30. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/J7VVbxIpr9 — Andrea Medina (@AndreaMedinaTV) June 30, 2021

James died on Feb. 26 as he tried to get back into a minivan belonging to his mother, Brittany Gosney, while she was trying to abandon him and his two siblings at a Preble County park, police say.

“I feel everybody’s hatred,” Heather said. “I have my own hatred towards my own sister. But at the same time, they took a life that should’ve never been taken so soon.”

>> Prosecutors detail evidence in James Hutchinson case | September trial for mother charged with death of 6-year-old son

According to police, Brittany and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, put James’s body in a spare room in their Middletown home and left it for 48 hours before setting it in the Ohio River. His body has not been found.

Brittany and Hamilton face a combined 31-count indictment.

“For this to happen to him, and him losing his life so young, it’s heartbreaking, it really is,” Heather said. “But we will not let him or his memories die.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.