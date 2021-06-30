Hamilton Co. Juvenile Court offers mental health assessments, AI assistance to juveniles

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Juvenile Court is partnering with two mental health companies to help enhance their programs that address behavioral health issues within juveniles in its jurisdiction.

A mental health technology company, Clarigent Health, and a behavioral health and wellness assessment company, Terrace Metrics, will help the court by providing tools to help the court make better decisions based on juveniles’ risk, needs, and strengths.

“We are proud to be the first court in the country to use these cutting-edge tools to better understand and serve our children,” stated Judge Melissa Powers, Administrative/Senior Judge of Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

Terrance Metrics is a company that monitors, manages, and measures behavioral health for children and adults. Its system is designed to help strengthen hope, social resiliency, grit, and leadership. It is supposed to help reduce anxiety, victimization/bullying, traumatic stress, and social rejection. It can be accessed through several platforms.

Individuals would take 15 minute online assessment. Those results are provided to the response team or to the user (if they are an adult). Those results are then converted to products such as videos, parent and teacher curricula, a self-guided curriculum, and other like-resources.

The company says that the system generates three different reports for individuals, parents, groups, and organizations.

Clarigent Health says that they have a system called Clairity, and this system is designed to identify potential mental health risks by using artificial intelligence (AI) to recognize a person’s vocal biomarkers. The company says that this will help clinicians determine the risk level in juveniles.

Officials with both companies say that this partnership comes after the isolation due to the COVID-19 lockdown. They say that this system is designed to “understand the holistic needs of the youth.”

Once the risk level is identified, a plan will be set in place for that person so that way future crimes and further involvement with the juvenile court can be prevented.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside Terrace Metrics and Hamilton County Juvenile Court to support a comprehensive needs assessment,” Clarigent founder and CEO, Don Wright said. “Clairity provides the clinical team with data and analytics that they have never had before, to help them make the right care decisions.”

“We are honored to partner with Clarigent on this important endeavor, which will enable better outcomes for the youth of Hamilton County through the use of our combined innovative, holistic approaches and data-driven insights,” Co-Founder and President of Terrace Metrics Rich Gilman said.

