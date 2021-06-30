Heavy downpours and gusty winds possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All of the Tri-State has the potential for scattered showers, heavy downpours and lightning this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon. Highs are headed for the mid 80s. Some showers may continue into the overnight period and into Thursday morning.

Tomorrow starts off cloudy with scattered showers before dawn, but we will get some sunshine from time to time boosting temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. This storm action comes ahead of a front that will bring less humid air in time for the weekend. Thursday’s rain will be widespread and is expected clear out before dawn Friday.

Look for dry conditions and highs in the upper 70s on Friday. We will return to the 80s through the 4th of July Weekend, but it will feel much more comfortable.

