Heavy rain could be problematic for Thursday morning commute

Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day through the evening hours.
Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day through the evening hours.(Pexels)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Your morning commute could be met with heavy rain as you drive to work.

Rain is expected to blanket the Tri-State Thursday morning.
Rain is expected to blanket the Tri-State Thursday morning.(WXIX)

While the rain will mainly impact the morning times, it is expected to go through the afternoon.

The rain continues into the afternoon and early evening hours.
The rain continues into the afternoon and early evening hours.(WXIX)

Rain totals vary throughout the Tri-State, with some areas possibly getting 2″.

Thursday's expected rainfall totals.
Thursday's expected rainfall totals.(WXIX)

The main impacts for Thursday will be heavy rain and lightning.

Drier weather arrives in the evening and continues through the weekend.

