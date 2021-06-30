Heavy rain could be problematic for Thursday morning commute
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Your morning commute could be met with heavy rain as you drive to work.
While the rain will mainly impact the morning times, it is expected to go through the afternoon.
Rain totals vary throughout the Tri-State, with some areas possibly getting 2″.
The main impacts for Thursday will be heavy rain and lightning.
Drier weather arrives in the evening and continues through the weekend.
