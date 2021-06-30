Contests
Around a dozen adults involved in fight at Dave & Buster’s, police say

A 37-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds near Dave & Buster’s, according to Chief Wells.
A 37-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds near Dave & Buster’s, according to Chief Wells.(WMBF News)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A fight among 10 to 12 adults on Monday at Dave & Buster’s almost cost someone their life, police said.

Springdale police and other agencies were called to Dave & Buster’s around 8 p.m. Monday for the fight, Chief Thomas Wells said.

On Wednesday, Chief Wells said the fight was between two groups of people that disrespected each other.

911 calls described a woman using a stun gun on people inside the arcade restaurant before the fight moved outside.

A 37-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds near Dave & Buster’s, according to Chief Wells.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Wells said the fight almost led to the person losing their life.

While the investigation continues, Chief Wells said he plans to meet with Dave & Buster’s to talk about what happened.

