Around a dozen adults involved in fight at Dave & Buster’s, police say

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A fight among 10 to 12 adults on Monday at Dave & Buster’s almost cost someone their life, police said.

Springdale police and other agencies were called to Dave & Buster’s around 8 p.m. Monday for the fight, Chief Thomas Wells said.

On Wednesday, Chief Wells said the fight was between two groups of people that disrespected each other.

911 calls described a woman using a stun gun on people inside the arcade restaurant before the fight moved outside.

The Chief says about 10-12 people were involved but the case is on-going @FOX19 — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) June 30, 2021

A 37-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds near Dave & Buster’s, according to Chief Wells.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Wells said the fight almost led to the person losing their life.

While the investigation continues, Chief Wells said he plans to meet with Dave & Buster’s to talk about what happened.

