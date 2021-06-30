Man arrested, admits to firing at billboard causing an electrical fire, Hamilton Co. sheriff says

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies arrested a man Tuesday who admitted to firing several rounds on a billboard, causing an electrical fire, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

On Thursday around 3:30 p.m., 58-year-old Gregory Brooks came out of a black sedan at the intersection of Lawrenceburg Road and Sand Runs Road in Whitewater Township, Sheriff McGuffey said.

The sheriff says that Brooks fired several rounds into a billboard saying “Stop the Stink,” facing I-275. The bullets hit the sign, metal base, and the electrical conduit. It then caused an electrical fire that caused about $2,000 in damages.

The firearm was recovered, Sheriff McGuffey said.

Brooks is charged with one count of improper discharge of a firearm and one count of vandalism. He is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

