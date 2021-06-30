Mother forgives son’s accused killer in Lebanon shooting case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Lebanon mother says she can’t bring herself to hate the man accused of killing her son—but she does forgive him.

Police found Jason Kancy, 22, shot to death outside a Lebanon home on June 5. He had been shot in the chest.

On June 18, authorities including the Warren County Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant inside a home, resulting in the arrest of 19-year-old Hemilio Castro.

A Warren County grand jury yesterday indicted Castro on charges of murder, assault and evidence tampering.

Marilyn Kancy, Jason’s mother, says her son loved basketball and music and was a devoutly religious man who went door-to-door and prayed for people he didn’t know.

“It breaks my heart to know that somebody good was taken out of this world, for whatever reason,” she said.

Neither prosecutors nor police have said what they believe motivated Castro to do what they accuse him of doing.

Jason’s mother says no motive could diminish her compassion.

“He’s a kid,” she said of Castro. “I don’t know why he had to do something like this, but I feel very sorry for him, because he not only ruined our lives, but his own.”

Marilyn says she draws her drive to forgiveness from Jason himself.

“You’re not supposed to hate anybody,” she said. “I don’t understand all this and I probably might never. I just know that my son had a good heart, and even if somebody did bad against him, he would still forgive him.”

She continued: “I know a lot of people have a lot of anger towards this kid, and I know that’s normal, but I just want everyone to love each other and just be a better person for every day, and I hope that maybe this incident has changed somebody’s life to go on a better path.”

Jason’s family will hold a celebration of life event Saturday at Colonial North Park in Lebanon.

Castro will be in court Wednesday.

