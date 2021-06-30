Contests
Ohio Task Force 1 will deploy to Florida building collapse site

Sixteen people are confirmed dead in the collapse as of Wednesday.
Ohio Task Force 1 will deploy to southern Florida on Wednesday.
Ohio Task Force 1 will deploy to southern Florida on Wednesday.
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 has officially been activated to deploy to the condominium collapse site in southern Florida.

OHTF1 will deploy Wednesday night. It is expected to be on the road by 7 p.m. from its Vandalia location.

The task force comprises around 80 members and several Canine Search Teams. It will be assisting in the search and rescue efforts.

More than 140 people are still unaccounted for following Thursday’s collapse, according to Associated Press.

Sixteen are confirmed dead.

>> New ramp will allow use of heavy equipment at collapse site

Evan Schumann is OHTF1 program manager.

“When I saw that collapse,” he said on Monday, “the magnitude of what this could turn into really started to hit home. But I did think that it could be possible that they may request resources and that I probably needed to start thinking about what this task force needed to do.”

A portion of this team was also called to Adams County at the end of last year, then sifting through the debris for the construction crew members trapped inside.

