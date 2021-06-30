Contests
Police looking for parents of child found in Mt. Healthy

Police are looking to locate the parents of this boy found in Mt. Healthy.
Police are looking to locate the parents of this boy found in Mt. Healthy.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy police are looking for the parents of a boy found Wednesday.

Police said the boy was found at Kinney and Werner Avenue.

The boy does not know where he lives, police said.

If you can help find his family you’re asked to call Sergeant Nolte at 513-728-3183.

