Police looking for parents of child found in Mt. Healthy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy police are looking for the parents of a boy found Wednesday.

Police said the boy was found at Kinney and Werner Avenue.

The boy does not know where he lives, police said.

If you can help find his family you’re asked to call Sergeant Nolte at 513-728-3183.

