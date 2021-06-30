Contests
Purple People Bridge to partially reopen Thursday

The southern section of the Purple People Bridge will open at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The southern section of the Purple People Bridge will open at 9 a.m. Thursday.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The Purple People Bridge will partially reopen Thursday after its near two-month-long closure.

Pedestrians will only be allowed onto the bridge from the Kentucky side of the Ohio River, said Newport Southbank Bridge Company President Jack Moreland.

Barriers will be in place at the northern end of the bridge to prevent people from fully crossing the bridge.

The south portion of the bridge was inspected and determined it could reopen.
The south portion of the bridge was inspected and determined it could reopen.(Newport Southbank Bridge Company)

Following an inspection of the bridge south of Pier 1, it was determined it could safely reopen, Moreland explained.

Stones reportedly falling from Pier 1 is what caused the bridge to close on May 11.

Repair work on the northern section is ongoing.

“Until those repairs are made, access will be limited to the Kentucky side of the bridge,” Moreland said. “Pedestrians will be able to walk on the bridge up until the state line but will not be permitted to walk the length of the bridge between Ohio and Kentucky until repairs are made on the Ohio side of the bridge.”

The southern section of the Purple People Bridge will open at 9 a.m. Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

