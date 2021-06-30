Tri-State murder cases featured on True Crime smartphone app

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of crimes from across the world are now featured on a smartphone app that includes information on cases from the Tri-State.

Neil Mandt of California is the CEO and Co-Creator of the recently launched app “CrimeDoor.” He established it with his way and says the app is a way for anyone to access information about crimes from all over the world.

“We have a singular focus, and that is bringing a voice to victims who are no longer with us,” Mandt said.

Using the map feature on the app, users can pinpoint crimes that have happened near them, or anywhere across the globe. Selecting a case brings up a profile page highlighting the latest details surrounding it.

“It would have the videos on the internet, the articles, the photos, the police report, if there was a 911 call or FBI reports. It would all be in the one spot, highly curated and high quality,” Mandt said.

Some cases come with the option of an “augmented reality experience.” For a fee, it allows users to step into a virtual version of the crime scene.

“You can literally walk into it, and you’re in a full virtual reality environment which is the crime scene,” Mandt said. “We recreate it based off of the crime scene photos, so now you can be the detective.”

A handful of cases that are currently on the app are connected to the Greater Cincinnati area, including Paige Johnson’s. The Northern Kentucky’s teenager’s remains were found in Clermont County in 2020, nearly 10 years after she disappeared.

Jacob Bumpass is facing charges related to Johnson’s case, but has not been accused of murder.

“It means a lot, as it always has through the years,” Brittany Haywood, Johnson’s sister, said. “Whenever anybody is interested and willing to put content out about her case, it’s always just been very appreciated from the family, and it touches our hearts to see that other people care.”

Haywood said she could see how an app like CrimeDoor could help investigators get more information to potentially solve a case.

“You just never know who’s going to come across a case, if not Paige’s, someone else’s, that maybe hasn’t been found yet, and say ‘Oh wow. I saw this person at this place on this day,’ and that could crack a case wide open,” Haywood said.

Mandt said anyone with a loved one who is missing or was murdered can request for that person’s case to be added to the CrimeDoor app. Those requests can be made through the app’s website.

As for Johnson’s case, her relatives are always asking anyone with information to come forward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.