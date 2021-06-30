UC College of Medicine grad among those missing in Florida condo collapse

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A doctor who graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine is among those missing in the Florida condominium collapse.

Dr. Brad Cohen, 51, studied at UC more than two decades ago, graduating in 1997.

The @UofCincy College of Medicine sends prayers & hope to the family of Dr Brad Cohen, UCCoM Class of 1997. Dr Cohen & his brother, Dr Gary Cohen, are missing after the Florida condo collapse. @AndyFilak @CincyMedicine @uofcincyalumni https://t.co/HnhVByj1QH — UC College of Medicine (@UCHealthNews) June 29, 2021

The Champlain Towers South Condominium collapsed last week. Sixteen are confirmed dead as of this writing, and more than 140 remain unaccounted for.

“Twenty-four hours a day, we have over 200 task force members non-stop around the clock,” Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said.

Search teams pulled four victims from the rubble on Wednesday. Cohen was not one of them.

His wife told reporters he was on the 11th floor of the condo building when it collapsed.

Cohen is currently an orthopedic surgeon with a practice in Miami Beach. He has a 12-year-old daughter and a college-aged son.

Dr. Melissa Lum and Dr. Mimi Hakim were Cohen’s classmates in medical school.

“Just a great all-around guy,” Hakim said. “Super smart.”

“Really kind, gentle,” Lum added. “Really respectful to other people.”

Lum says she will always cherish the special connection she had with her friend.

”Our birthdays are one day apart. My birthday is one day before his,” she said. “So in the beginning, in the first like, you know, five to ten years, he would always call me and to wish me a happy birthday, and so we would always like get to wish each other a happy birthday.”

Cohen’s wife said his brother was in town for a special visit when the condo collapsed.

“I think it was tragic too,” Hakim said. “His dad wasn’t doing well, and his brother had just flown in for a few days so that they could both go and see him, and to have that happen to a family... I just think it’s obviously very tragic for many people, but specifically, because I knew them. It was just very, very, very sad.”

Lum and Hakim both say they still hold out hope rescuers will find Cohen alive.

