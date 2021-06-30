Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Wednesday Thunder & Downpours

The weekend looks great, less humid and dry.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another muggy and humid day on tap for your Wednesday, as more widespread rain and thunder sets up. Look for a few pop up downpours in the morning and then more organized by noon and early afternoon Wednesday.

Thursday the rain will be widespread and end before dawn Friday. This is all ahead of a front that will bring less humid air in time for the weekend, a daytime high of 86 degrees on Wednesday.

Humidity levels will stay quite high until late Thursday when the air starts to become comfortable and stays that way through the 4th of July Weekend.

Look for dry skies Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 70s .

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Brooks-Kellis, 28, was arrested for murder and receiving stolen property, according to...
Police ID, arrest suspect after mother of six killed in Covington
Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Woman’s body found wrapped in plastic in Brown County, coroner says
Miami Township police trying to identify body of woman found in Brown County
Body found in Brown County identified
Sarah Perkins
Police: 17-year-old Warren County girl missing since Friday
Amanda Philpot with her son
Family of woman found dead in Brown County grief-stricken, ‘horrified’

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Wednesday Video Update
Frank's Wednesday Morning Forecast Update
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Heavy Downpours Then Relief for the Holiday Weekend
More Heavy Downpours Wednesday
More Heavy Downpours Wednesday
Relief on the Way
Relief is on the Way - Slowly