Wednesday Thunder & Downpours

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another muggy and humid day on tap for your Wednesday, as more widespread rain and thunder sets up. Look for a few pop up downpours in the morning and then more organized by noon and early afternoon Wednesday.

Thursday the rain will be widespread and end before dawn Friday. This is all ahead of a front that will bring less humid air in time for the weekend, a daytime high of 86 degrees on Wednesday.

Humidity levels will stay quite high until late Thursday when the air starts to become comfortable and stays that way through the 4th of July Weekend.

Look for dry skies Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 70s .

