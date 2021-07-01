2-year-old boy dies due to ‘apparent drowning’ in NKY

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A two-year-old boy is dead in what the coroner’s report calls an “apparent drowning.”

Benjamin Weems, 2, died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Weems drowned in Walton, Kentucky, which the report says is where he lives.

This story will be updated with more information once it is available.

