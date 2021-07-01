Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

2-year-old boy dies due to ‘apparent drowning’ in NKY

The young boy died on Tuesday, according to the report.
The young boy died on Tuesday, according to the report.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A two-year-old boy is dead in what the coroner’s report calls an “apparent drowning.”

Benjamin Weems, 2, died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Weems drowned in Walton, Kentucky, which the report says is where he lives.

This story will be updated with more information once it is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Philpot with her son
Family of woman found dead in Brown County grief-stricken, ‘horrified’
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Body removed from Boone County shooting scene, coroner says
Leland police seek hit-and-run driver
Parents located after child found wandering in Mt. Healthy
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A 37-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds near Dave & Buster’s, according to Chief Wells.
Around a dozen adults involved in fight at Dave & Buster’s, police say

Latest News

LIVE: Gov. Beshear give update on vaccine incentives, more
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer
Olympic Splash: Edgewood swimmer Zach Apple heads to Tokyo
Edgewood swimmer ready to make a splash at Tokyo Olympics
Wednesday was the expiration date for the contract between the union and the hospital.
Nurses at UC Medical Center get an average first-year raise of 8.8% in new contract