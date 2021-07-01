Alert: Flash flooding possible Wednesday night in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy rains in Greater Cincinnati have the potential to bring flash flooding events, warns the National Weather Service.

Much of the Tri-State is under a Flash Flood Advisory.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Hamilton, Dearborn, Ripley and Franklin counties until 6 a.m. Thursday.

“A number of roads already have standing water,” NWS tweeted at 9:15 p.m., “which will become even more dangerous for drivers during the nighttime hours.”

[9:15 PM] There is concern that training showers/storms in SE Indiana into portions of Hamilton/Butler counties will lead to numerous flooding issues. A number of roads already have standing water, which will become even more dangerous for drivers during the nighttime hours. pic.twitter.com/oECzIlzr7b — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 1, 2021

A Flash Flood Alert has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Check the First Alert Weather App for additional details. pic.twitter.com/w71EXcLB4p — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) July 1, 2021

Warm, humid and occasionally heavy rain with thunder and lightning will continue into late Thursday evening.

Thursday especially the rain will be widespread and end within a couple of hours of midnight Friday.

Humidity levels will stay quite high until late Thursday when the air starts to become comfortable and stays that way through Saturday.

Humidity will be on the rise Sunday but not reach oppressive levels. The sticky stuff returns Monday.

