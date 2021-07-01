Contests
Alert: Flash flooding possible Wednesday night in the Tri-State

By Steve Horstmeyer
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heavy rains in Greater Cincinnati have the potential to bring flash flooding events, warns the National Weather Service.

>> Forecast | Radar

Much of the Tri-State is under a Flash Flood Advisory.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Hamilton, Dearborn, Ripley and Franklin counties until 6 a.m. Thursday.

“A number of roads already have standing water,” NWS tweeted at 9:15 p.m., “which will become even more dangerous for drivers during the nighttime hours.”

>> Heavy rain could be problematic for Thursday morning commute

Warm, humid and occasionally heavy rain with thunder and lightning will continue into late Thursday evening.

Thursday especially the rain will be widespread and end within a couple of hours of midnight Friday.

Humidity levels will stay quite high until late Thursday when the air starts to become comfortable and stays that way through Saturday.

Humidity will be on the rise Sunday but not reach oppressive levels. The sticky stuff returns Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

