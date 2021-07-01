Arrest made in connection with shooting outside Dave & Buster’s

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - One person has been arrested in connection with Monday’s shooting outside of Dave & Buster’s.

John Perez, charged with felonious assault, is accused of shooting a man outside of the restaurant, according to Springdale police.

Perez was involved in a fight with other people before going outside and getting a gun from a vehicle, court records show.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the hospital. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Perez left the scene but was identified by a witness at the scene, according to the court records.

Springdale police say more charges against Perez, as well as other people, will come.

