Arrest made in connection with shooting outside Dave & Buster’s
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - One person has been arrested in connection with Monday’s shooting outside of Dave & Buster’s.
John Perez, charged with felonious assault, is accused of shooting a man outside of the restaurant, according to Springdale police.
Perez was involved in a fight with other people before going outside and getting a gun from a vehicle, court records show.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the hospital. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Perez left the scene but was identified by a witness at the scene, according to the court records.
Springdale police say more charges against Perez, as well as other people, will come.
