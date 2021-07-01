Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Arrest made in connection with shooting outside Dave & Buster’s

Springdale police say more people could be charged.
Springdale police say more people could be charged.(WMBF News)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - One person has been arrested in connection with Monday’s shooting outside of Dave & Buster’s.

John Perez, charged with felonious assault, is accused of shooting a man outside of the restaurant, according to Springdale police.

Perez was involved in a fight with other people before going outside and getting a gun from a vehicle, court records show.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the hospital. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Around a dozen adults involved in fight at Dave & Buster’s, police say

Perez left the scene but was identified by a witness at the scene, according to the court records.

Springdale police say more charges against Perez, as well as other people, will come.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Philpot with her son
Family of woman found dead in Brown County grief-stricken, ‘horrified’
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Body removed from Boone County shooting scene, coroner says
Leland police seek hit-and-run driver
Parents located after child found wandering in Mt. Healthy
A 37-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds near Dave & Buster’s, according to Chief Wells.
Around a dozen adults involved in fight at Dave & Buster’s, police say
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Gov. Beshear gives update on vaccine incentives, more
Gov. Beshear gives update on vaccine incentives, more
Amanda Philpot with her son
Four people indicted after woman’s body found in Brown County
The young boy died on Wednesday, according to the report.
2-year-old boy dies due to ‘apparent drowning’ in NKY
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer