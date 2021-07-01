Children’s Museum at Cincinnati Museum Center reopens

Contests
Cincinnati Museum Center. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Robert Guaderrama)
Cincinnati Museum Center. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Robert Guaderrama)
By Lauren Minor
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Tickets are now available for the reopening of Cincinnati Museum Center’s Children’s Museum.

The reopening of the Children’s Museum comes after a 16-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening on July 1 means the return of eight themed areas designed to help children learn through play.

The museum center said they will continue to limit guest capacity in the Children’s Museum to allow social distancing and is implementing the same strict cleaning protocols it has been following through its other museums.

Guests ages 2 and up are required to wear masks to protect those who are not vaccinated, including children not yet eligible and those with underlying health conditions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

