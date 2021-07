CINCINNATI (WXIX) - From Edgewood to Tokyo, Zach Apple is about to represent team USA as he goes for gold.

In talking with FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch, Apple talked about the motivating factor that drove him to get to this position.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.