‘Everyone’s tired of it:’ Floodwaters have some Norwood residents ready to move

City council hasn’t taken action on the issue in a year, and now a rally is planned to call for change.
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - In Norwood, the floodwaters receded almost as quickly as they came up on some roads Wednesday night.

Water was reported in many basements, cars were flooded and businesses had water inside too.

For Norwood residents, it’s not an unusual occurrence.

“I just kind of sat there watching the water come up, because what can you do at this point?” Jennifer Pence said. “Like, I told Chris [Kelsch], I’m just numb to it at this point, it happens so much.”

Stephanie Harden owns a business next door to Pence on Elm Avenue.

“Everybody’s tired of it,” Harden said. “It’s very rough on everyone, trying to get through the floods and replacing all the stuff. It’s ridiculous.”

>> Rain causes flooding in Hyde Park basements

This area saw almost four inches of rain in a short time last night. That led to flooding in multiple basements and water in cars parked on the street.

It’s a scary scene every time heavy rain falls outside of Pence’s house, which she shares with her 85-year-oldf father. Wednesday night the water was one inch from her front porch.

Asked what her reaction is to rain in the forecast, Pence replied, “I always think, ‘Are we going to get flooded? What are we going to lose this time? Is my dad going to be safe?’”

She continued: “I’ve had to run home from work a few times to check on him and had to wade through waist-deep water to get to him.”

For Pence and Harden, not only is the flooding a pain to deal with, but it’s also expensive.

“You get tired of it, you really do,” said Harden. “I have a vehicle that’s probably going to be lost because of the water damage. It’s just a pain in the butt anymore. It really is.”

Pence says she’s had to replace two furnaces in the last five years. “And this is the fourth water heater,” she said before pointing to a second washer and a second dryer in the same stretch.

Norwood City Council Member Chris Kelsch says he’s lived in Norwood all of his life and he’s working to find a solution to this problem.

An engineering study on the reason behind the frequent flooding was approved in January 2020. But he says that was the last action taken toward a solution.

“These residents that live here, a lot of them are lifelong residents,” explained Kelsch. “A lot of them are invested here, and all they’re looking for is for the city to invest in them a little bit and fix this problem.”

Said Pence, “At this point, I don’t care they just need to do something. I’m ready to tell them, ‘Just buy my house and we’ll leave and you can bulldoze it.’”

Harden says folks on Elm Avenue are very nice and watch out for each other. Why then, she wonders, doesn’t the city watch out for them.

Kelsch agrees.

“We need to come to the table, stop pointing fingers, stop pushing it off and we need to fix the problem,” he said.

There will be a rally at City Hall in Norwood Friday at 1 p.m. Pence and her neighbors are hoping to bring attention to this problem in front of the city administrators.

