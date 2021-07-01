First Alert Weather Day: Downpours, flooding possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Warm, humid and occasional heavy rain with thunder and lightning will continue into late afternoon. Highs today are heading for the upper 70s. Some showers and storms could linger this evening and taper off shortly after midnight Friday.

Humidity levels will stay quite high today but relief is on the way behind this front. The air starts to become comfortable and stays that way through Saturday.

Friday starts off mostly sunny with a few clouds from time to time. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s. Temperatures climb higher on Saturday back to the near 80.

You’ll notice the rising humidity on Sunday but it will not reach oppressive levels. Mid 80s and dry for your Independence Day celebrations. The sticky stuff returns Monday.

