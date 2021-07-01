Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Downpours, flooding possible

By Olga Breese
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Warm, humid and occasional heavy rain with thunder and lightning will continue into late afternoon. Highs today are heading for the upper 70s. Some showers and storms could linger this evening and taper off shortly after midnight Friday.

Humidity levels will stay quite high today but relief is on the way behind this front. The air starts to become comfortable and stays that way through Saturday.

Friday starts off mostly sunny with a few clouds from time to time. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s. Temperatures climb higher on Saturday back to the near 80.

You’ll notice the rising humidity on Sunday but it will not reach oppressive levels. Mid 80s and dry for your Independence Day celebrations. The sticky stuff returns Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Philpot with her son
Family of woman found dead in Brown County grief-stricken, ‘horrified’
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Body removed from Boone County shooting scene, coroner says
Leland police seek hit-and-run driver
Parents located after child found wandering in Mt. Healthy
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A 37-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds near Dave & Buster’s, according to Chief Wells.
Around a dozen adults involved in fight at Dave & Buster’s, police say

Latest News

Olga Breese’s Thursday Midday Forecast
Olga Breese’s Thursday Midday Forecast
Sinkhole at McDonald Commons baseball field.
Heavy rain causes sinkhole at Madeira baseball field
logo
First Alert Weather Day: Thursday
FRANK'S FIRST ALERT FORECAST VIDEO UPDATE
Frank's Thursday Forecast Update