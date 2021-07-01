First Alert Weather Day: Risk of showers, storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After extreme rainfall Wednesday evening, 3.44″ in less than an hour was measured by a trained National Weather Service observer in Columbia-Tusculum, the FOX19 NOW viewing area is primed for more rainfall problems this morning, continuing into the afternoon.

Rainfall is not expected to be as heavy and totals will not be as great, but more rain falling on saturated soils means more flooding is possible during the morning. In addition, traffic is likely to be a big problem.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. (FOX19 NOW)

The high temperature reached 84° and the low, observed at 11 p.m., was 68° Wednesday. By 11:52 1.59″ of rain was measured at CVG. The record for June 30th is 1.63″ set in 2015.

Warm, humid and occasionally heavy rain with thunder and lightning will continue into late Thursday afternoon. Thursday the rain will be widespread and end within a couple of hours of midnight Friday.

Humidity levels will stay quite high until late Thursday when the air starts to become comfortable and stays that way through Saturday.

Humidity will be on the rise Sunday but not reach oppressive levels. The sticky stuff returns Monday.

