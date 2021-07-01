Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Thursday

Heavy rain and flash flooding concerns remain through Thursday afternoon.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rainfall could exceed another 1 to 2 inches in spots Thursday morning into early afternoon with heavy downpours. With more rain falling on saturated soils, that means more flooding is possible during the morning. In addition, traffic is likely to be a big problem.

Warm, humid and occasional heavy rain with thunder and lightning with will continue into late Thursday afternoon. Thursday the rain will be widespread and end within a couple hours of midnight Friday.

Humidity levels will stay quite high until late Thursday when the air starts to become comfortable and stays that way through Saturday.

Sunshine and dry Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 70′s, then back to the low 80′s on 4th of July.

Humidity will be on the rise Sunday but not reach oppressive levels. The sticky stuff returns Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

