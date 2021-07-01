Four people indicted after woman’s body found in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Four people have been indicted on charges following the discovery of a woman’s body in Brown County.

Amanda Philpot, 26, of Goshen, Ohio, was found wrapped in plastic along Evans Road Monday, according to Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills.

The Clermont County Grand Jury heard Philpot’s death case, which led to four people being indicted, Chief Mills tells FOX19 NOW.

Charles Lykins, 43 - Tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse

James Thompson, 36 - Permitting drug abuse, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse

Jeffrey Payne, 45 - Tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse

Michael Young, 46 - Tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse

Payne is the only one of the four who is not incarcerated in the Clermont County Jail, Chief Mills said.

Authorities are currently searching for him.

Philpot’s body was left in a wooded area of Brown County by the suspects once they found out she was dead, Miami Township Police wrote on Facebook.

Her body had been there for around 10 days.

Police say the autopsy did not show any signs of trauma on Philpot. The manner and cause of her death are pending toxicology results.

