Heavy rain causes sinkhole at Madeira baseball field
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - Heavy rain overnight caused flooding throughout Madeira including the central business district, according to Madeira City Council Member Brian Mueller.
Due to the weather, a drain pipe at McDonald Commons failed causing a 20 x 40 sinkhole near baseball field B, Mueller said.
According to Mueller, the city expects the hole to worsen with additional water flow that is occurring.
The area is blocked off with barricades.
It is unclear if it will impact Saturday’s fireworks event at McDonald Commons.
