Heavy rain causes sinkhole at Madeira baseball field

MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - Heavy rain overnight caused flooding throughout Madeira including the central business district, according to Madeira City Council Member Brian Mueller.

Due to the weather, a drain pipe at McDonald Commons failed causing a 20 x 40 sinkhole near baseball field B, Mueller said.

Another photo/view of the sink hole at McDonald Commons. A drain pipe at McDonald Commons failed causing a 20' x 40'... Posted by Madeira City Council Member Brian Mueller on Thursday, July 1, 2021

According to Mueller, the city expects the hole to worsen with additional water flow that is occurring.

The area is blocked off with barricades.

Sinkhole at McDonald Commons baseball field. (FOX19 NOW)

It is unclear if it will impact Saturday’s fireworks event at McDonald Commons.

