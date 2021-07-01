Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Joey Votto homers, becomes fifth player with 1,000 RBIs in Cincinnati Reds uniform

Joey Votto acknowledges an ovation from the crowd after his solo home run in the third inning...
Joey Votto acknowledges an ovation from the crowd after his solo home run in the third inning to collect his 1,000th career RBI on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Dave Clark
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto joined elite company - namely, Johnny Bench, Tony Pérez, Pete Rose and Frank Robinson - by becoming the fifth player in franchise history to drive in 1,000 runs in a Reds uniform with his solo home run in the bottom of the third inning off of San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove into Great American Ball Park’s Sun/Moon Deck in right field Wednesday night to give the Reds a 5-3 lead in a 7-5 rain-shortened loss.

Bally Sports Ohio analyst and National Baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin, who finished his MLB career - played in its entirety with the Reds - just shy of 1,000 RBIs with 960 reacted as follows: “Wow! Wow, wow and wow! Curtain call with the dab - that is alright.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Philpot with her son
Family of woman found dead in Brown County grief-stricken, ‘horrified’
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Body removed from Boone County shooting scene, coroner says
Leland police seek hit-and-run driver
Parents located after child found wandering in Mt. Healthy
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A 37-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds near Dave & Buster’s, according to Chief Wells.
Around a dozen adults involved in fight at Dave & Buster’s, police say

Latest News

Olympic Splash: Edgewood swimmer Zach Apple heads to Tokyo
Edgewood swimmer ready to make a splash at Tokyo Olympics
Former Red powers Team USA to Olympics
Captain America
Gov. DeWine signs bill allowing college athletes to profit from NIL
Gov. DeWine signs bill allowing college athletes to profit from NIL
hit king
Hit King Experience: New tour begins Saturday at Reds Hall of Fame