Joey Votto homers, becomes fifth player with 1,000 RBIs in Cincinnati Reds uniform

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto joined elite company - namely, Johnny Bench, Tony Pérez, Pete Rose and Frank Robinson - by becoming the fifth player in franchise history to drive in 1,000 runs in a Reds uniform with his solo home run in the bottom of the third inning off of San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove into Great American Ball Park’s Sun/Moon Deck in right field Wednesday night to give the Reds a 5-3 lead in a 7-5 rain-shortened loss.

Bally Sports Ohio analyst and National Baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin, who finished his MLB career - played in its entirety with the Reds - just shy of 1,000 RBIs with 960 reacted as follows: “Wow! Wow, wow and wow! Curtain call with the dab - that is alright.”

Joey Votto just became the fifth player in Reds franchise history to reach the 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐑𝐁𝐈 plateau with his 10th homer of the year!



Congrats, Joey! 🙌

There goes our hero. 🐐

