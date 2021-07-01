‘Let’s shock the world’: Charles Booker announces run for U.S. Senate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Charles Booker announced Thursday he was running for U.S. Senate.

A video posted on Booker’s Facebook read, “Let’s make freedom ring. Real freedom, from the hood to the holler. We can start by taking our seat back from Rand Paul. I’m running. Are you with me? Let’s shock the world.”

Rand Paul currently holds the seat Booker is vying for.

