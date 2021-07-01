Contests
‘Let’s shock the world’: Charles Booker announces run for U.S. Senate

Courtesy: Charles Booker Press
Courtesy: Charles Booker Press(WYMT)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Charles Booker announced Thursday he was running for U.S. Senate.

A video posted on Booker’s Facebook read, “Let’s make freedom ring. Real freedom, from the hood to the holler. We can start by taking our seat back from Rand Paul. I’m running. Are you with me? Let’s shock the world.”

I'm running for U.S. Senate.

Let’s make freedom ring. Real freedom, from the hood to the holler. We can start by taking our seat back from Rand Paul. I’m running. Are you with me? Let’s shock the world.

Posted by Charles Booker on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Rand Paul currently holds the seat Booker is vying for.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

