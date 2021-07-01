New exhibit opens at the Freedom Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new exhibition at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is focusing on the history of civil rights, police brutality and racism in America through a series of quilts.

“They are pictorial, narrative and they include imagery of people, words, phrases and places, and because of that, I think they are something that all ages can relate to,” Cathy Mayhugh, Fitton Center Director of Exhibitions said.

We Are The Story: A Visual Response to Racism is the name of the exhibition, a response to the murder of George Floyd, and it’s on the third floor at the Freedom Center in the Skirball Gallery.

Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi organized the exhibition recognizing The Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton as a partner on the project.

“Early in June, she reached out to me just letting me know she was looking for some help with this installation... help guiding the installation at the Freedom Center. Because I had worked with her in the past, actually about three years ago, we had premiered one of her traveling exhibitions here in the Fitton Center Galleries, she reached out to me for help,” Mayhugh added.

As far as the experience when visitors see the new exhibition, Mayhugh hopes they see it as a great opportunity for people to come together and open up. She says visual art is a way to start conversations that people may have a hard time addressing.

Tickets to see the exhibition are $5 for adults with general admission and $3 for children with general admission, and free for members.

