Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

New exhibit opens at the Freedom Center

We Are The Story: A Visual Response to Racism
We Are The Story: A Visual Response to Racism(FOX19 NOW)
By Drew Amman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new exhibition at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is focusing on the history of civil rights, police brutality and racism in America through a series of quilts.

“They are pictorial, narrative and they include imagery of people, words, phrases and places, and because of that, I think they are something that all ages can relate to,” Cathy Mayhugh, Fitton Center Director of Exhibitions said.

We Are The Story: A Visual Response to Racism is the name of the exhibition, a response to the murder of George Floyd, and it’s on the third floor at the Freedom Center in the Skirball Gallery.

Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi organized the exhibition recognizing The Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton as a partner on the project.

“Early in June, she reached out to me just letting me know she was looking for some help with this installation... help guiding the installation at the Freedom Center. Because I had worked with her in the past, actually about three years ago, we had premiered one of her traveling exhibitions here in the Fitton Center Galleries, she reached out to me for help,” Mayhugh added.

As far as the experience when visitors see the new exhibition, Mayhugh hopes they see it as a great opportunity for people to come together and open up.  She says visual art is a way to start conversations that people may have a hard time addressing.

Tickets to see the exhibition are $5 for adults with general admission and $3 for children with general admission, and free for members.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Philpot with her son
Family of woman found dead in Brown County grief-stricken, ‘horrified’
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Body removed from Boone County shooting scene, coroner says
Leland police seek hit-and-run driver
Parents located after child found wandering in Mt. Healthy
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
A 37-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds near Dave & Buster’s, according to Chief Wells.
Around a dozen adults involved in fight at Dave & Buster’s, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati Museum Center. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Robert Guaderrama)
Children’s Museum at Cincinnati Museum Center reopens
Britney Spears has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition, two sources...
Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship
Kids swimming at YMCA
Camp Joyful Hearts returns for kids, teens with heart disease
To accommodate guests with sensory sensibilities, the zoo will quiet excess noise throughout...
Cincinnati Zoo to hold quiet hours Wednesday for guests with sensory needs